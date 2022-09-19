Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.50 and last traded at $121.47. 3,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 680,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.71.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

