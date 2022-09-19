Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $220.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.79.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $174.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of -192.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total value of $279,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,306.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $522,352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

