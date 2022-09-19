Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $220.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.79.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:PANW opened at $174.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of -192.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $213.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks
In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total value of $279,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,306.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $522,352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
