Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLMR. Barclays lifted their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Palomar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $50,317.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,029,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $50,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,164 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,682. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Palomar Trading Down 3.7 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 133.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $84.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.02. Palomar has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.