Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.17.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLMR. Barclays lifted their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $50,317.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,029,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $50,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,164 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,682. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PLMR stock opened at $84.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.02. Palomar has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $97.18.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.
