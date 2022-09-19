Paramount Resources TEC (TSE:TET) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Paramount Resources TEC Ltd (TSE:TET – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.08 and last traded at C$6.20. Approximately 484,520 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 189,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.

Paramount Resources TEC Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.20.

Paramount Resources TEC Company Profile

Paramount Resources TEC Ltd, formerly Trilogy Energy Corp, is a Canada-based petroleum and natural gas-focused energy company. The Company acquires, develops, produces and sells natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s oil and gas properties are located in the Kaybob area and Grande Prairie area of Alberta.

