Parkside Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.98. 14,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

