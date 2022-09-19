Particl (PART) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.35 Million

Particl (PART) traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $2,844.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00088242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00080709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030904 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007711 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Particl

PART uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,456,135 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

