PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,659,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,238 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.14% of PayPal worth $115,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 309,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,877,559. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $279.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $107.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average is $90.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.93.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.