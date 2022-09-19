PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,984 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in PayPal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 150,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,877,559. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $279.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.