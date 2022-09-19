Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Director Buys $93,800.00 in Stock

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) Director Christopher Swann acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,612.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PEI traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,305. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust ( NYSE:PEI Get Rating ) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,869 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 2.22% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

