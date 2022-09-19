PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.46

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 529432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Barclays cut their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,326,000 after buying an additional 54,108,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PG&E by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after buying an additional 11,607,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,605,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,603 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

