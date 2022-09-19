PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Purchases C$32,000.00 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker bought 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,295,680.
Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 24th, Michael Leslie Buker acquired 10,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.03 per share, with a total value of C$50,300.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Michael Leslie Buker acquired 9,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.72 per share, with a total value of C$56,056.00.
PHX Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$6.26 on Monday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.50. The firm has a market cap of C$315.37 million and a PE ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PHX Energy Services Company Profile
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
