Pika Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PIKA)

Pika (PIKA) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Pika has a market cap of $579,185.89 and $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pika coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pika has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pika alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00118817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00861740 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pika Profile

Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pika is https://reddit.com/r/PikaCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pika Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pika should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pika using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pika and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.