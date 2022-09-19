PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.49

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.49 and last traded at $50.49, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

