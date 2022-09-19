Pinkcoin Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $323,357.26 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Secret (SIE) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 462,853,374 coins and its circulating supply is 437,592,938 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.