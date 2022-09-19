Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,012,000 after acquiring an additional 28,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,937,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,066. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.46. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

