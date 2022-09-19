Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 415.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 897,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,402,000 after buying an additional 94,173 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 201,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 125,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,662. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

