Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $828,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.63.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $275.08. 14,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,016. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

