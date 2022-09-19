Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 403 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.