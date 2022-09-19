Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,757. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

