Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Zoetis by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $155.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,882. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

