Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Hasbro by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 62,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.00. 6,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,665. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $105.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

