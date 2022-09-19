Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 7,205 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 384.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.61. The stock had a trading volume of 237,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,504. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.30. The company has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

