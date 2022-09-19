Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,680,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,172.94.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded down $58.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,107.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,653. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,559.43 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,191.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,092.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.31 by $2.20. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

