Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $466.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,756. The company has a market capitalization of $191.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.59. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $888.72.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

