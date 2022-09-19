Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX remained flat at $91.31 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,347,962. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

