Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7,923.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,945 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $414.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.