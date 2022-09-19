Polkadex (PDEX) Price Reaches $1.41 on Exchanges

Polkadex (PDEX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and $170,427.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00007189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00120106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00855854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadex launched on April 15th, 2021. Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. The official website for Polkadex is www.polkadex.trade. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadex is a trading platform catered towards both the users of decentralized and centralized exchange markets. It provides two products initially, Polkadex Orderbook and Polkapool AMM. Polkadex Network allows traders to get the best of both worlds by providing a no KYC, feeless swaps and liquidity on AMM pool supported by perpetual liquidity mining program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

