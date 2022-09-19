Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $183.69 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $183.69 million and $23.55 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00023996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00271683 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002498 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00031594 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.73 or 0.02936684 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | GitHub Whitepaper “

