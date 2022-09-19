Presima Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.64. The company had a trading volume of 52,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,956. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $111.00 and a one year high of $178.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

