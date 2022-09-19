Presima Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Presima Inc. cut its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Corporate Office Properties Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.08% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

OFC traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.60. 28,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 94.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

