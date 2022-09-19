Presima Inc. Lowers Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Presima Inc. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for approximately 0.9% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

NYSE:O traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.54. The company had a trading volume of 71,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.