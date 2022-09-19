Presima Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Presima Inc. cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for 3.4% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Presima Inc. owned 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 230,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 174,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,776,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,765,000 after purchasing an additional 519,278 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,534,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,593,000 after purchasing an additional 706,414 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.38. 231,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,790. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

