Presima Inc. Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Presima Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,169,000. Equinix accounts for about 2.7% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

EQIX traded down $5.12 on Monday, reaching $619.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,264. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $664.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $684.78. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $873.77.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

