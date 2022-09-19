ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $30.67

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.67, but opened at $29.41. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 19,658 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $3,689,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 519.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

