Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III Sells 25,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at $20,558,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pulmonx Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 121,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.43. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

