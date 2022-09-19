Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III Sells 25,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at $20,558,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 121,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.43. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
