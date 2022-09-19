Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives $105.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PUMSY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Puma from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Puma from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Puma from €95.00 ($96.94) to €82.00 ($83.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $5.54 on Monday. Puma has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.