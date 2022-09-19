QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,534 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QCOM stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.67. 475,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,922,299. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

