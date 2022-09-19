Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives $10.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.45.

QIPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,906,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 131,747 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $1,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 2.1 %

About Quipt Home Medical

Shares of QIPT opened at $4.27 on Monday. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $145.50 million, a P/E ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

(Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.