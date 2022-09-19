Raiden Network Token Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $47,167.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00088544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00079250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00020737 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00031025 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007738 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations.The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network.”

