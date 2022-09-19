RamenSwap (RAMEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,478.00

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. RamenSwap has a total market cap of $4,812.17 and $30,478.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RamenSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RamenSwap has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00118402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00858363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

RamenSwap Profile

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RamenSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RamenSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RamenSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

