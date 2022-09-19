Raymond James Lowers Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target to C$23.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOPMF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 3.1 %
NOPMF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.20. 5,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,427. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
