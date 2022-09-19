Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Recon Technology stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

