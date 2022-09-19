Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Insider Sells $133,600.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $378,300.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $10.80 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 144,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 439.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 199,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 93,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.