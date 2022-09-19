renDOGE (RENDOGE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $34.00

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $151,409.08 and approximately $34.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00115713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00890958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The official website for renDOGE is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

renDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

