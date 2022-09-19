Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 19th (ADBE, AY, CWEN, ESS, FRO, HPP, HUN, KRC, LH, NCR)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, September 19th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $310.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $425.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $264.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $273.00.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. Susquehanna currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $0.60 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

