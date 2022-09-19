Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/15/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/9/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,600 ($67.67) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/2/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/29/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/28/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/28/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,500 ($114.79) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/22/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($64.04) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

