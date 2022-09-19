Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 73 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after buying an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $809,193,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.44. The stock had a trading volume of 61,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.