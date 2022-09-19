Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.01 Million Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,080,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,080,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFNM traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

