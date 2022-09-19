Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 314.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF comprises 0.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.65% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 439,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,121,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 238.4% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.95. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,981. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.11. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $97.33.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

