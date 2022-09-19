Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.87. 31,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,367. The stock has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.40 and its 200 day moving average is $228.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

